Hundreds evacuated from Frankfurt train station over bomb threat

German police said Friday that 500 passengers had been evacuated from a train over a bomb threat and some platforms at a train station in Frankfurt had been closed as precaution.

The passengers were all evacuated safely from the train in Germany's financial capital, police said on Twitter.

Two platforms at the Frankfurt South railway station remain cordoned off.

Police stopped the high-speed train that was travelling from Zurich to the northern German city of Kiel at Frankfurt Sued - a station in southern Frankfurt - after they received a bomb threat via phone, a police spokesman said.

He said police were searching the train but had not yet found anything suspicious. He said he could not provide further details.