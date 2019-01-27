Gas explosion collapses apartment building in The Hague

A gas leak led to an explosion in The Hague that injured nine people when part of their 3-story apartment building collapsed, the Dutch city's fire department said Sunday.

In a statement, The Hague fire department said 7 people had been taken to nearby hospitals.

The fire service said earlier it suspected "several people" were trapped under the rubble, though it was unclear exactly how many.

Numerous rescue services were deployed, and a large crane was set up in front of the remains of the building, whose facade collapsed, along with floors and ceilings.