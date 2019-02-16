Pence squeezes EU, NATO partners to follow US lead on Iran, Russia, Venezuela

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence urged Saturday their partners in the European Union and NATO to follow their lead in various contentious issues including Iran, Russia, Venezuela and China, despite a recent U.S.-led Mideast summit in Polish capital Warsaw exposing their distance to Washington's policies.

Pence doubled down on his criticism of European nations working to preserve a nuclear deal with Iran, saying they should follow Washington's lead and withdraw from the agreement in his address at the Munich Security Conference.

Speaking Saturday right after Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the 2015 Iran deal, Pence said "the time has come for our European partners to stop undermining sanctions" by continuing to offer economic incentives in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear capability.

He says Europe should withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal "and join us as we bring the economic and diplomatic pressure necessary to give the Iranian people, the region and the world the peace, security and freedom they deserve."

"Iran is the leading state sponsor of terrorism in the world," Pence said.

France, Germany and Britain, as well as the European Union, Russia and China, have been struggling to preserve the deal since the U.S. pulled out last year.

Turkey, a NATO member and an important U.S. partner bordering Iran, also voiced opposition to U.S. sanctions.

Pence also said that under President Donald Trump, the U.S. is holding Russia to account over Ukraine crisis, the poisoning of former Russian agents in Britain and a nuclear treaty that the U.S. unilaterally withdrew.

The stance on Russia forms another issue of disagreement between the U.S. and most EU members, especially Germany, which are dependent on Russia in various issues including energy and trade.

In a veiled criticism to Turkey's decision to procure S-400 missile defense systems from Russia, Pence said: "The U.S. cannot stand by while NATO allies buy weapons from the East."

The vice president also called on NATO allies to increase their defense spending.

As U.S. withdrawal from Syria looms, Pence said that the U.S. will keep a strong presence in the Middle East and vowed to track down Daesh terrorists.

Pence also called on the 28-member bloc to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaido as the president of Venezuela.

"All of us must stand with the Venezuelan people until freedom and democracy is fully restored," Pence said.

"So today we call on the European Union to step forward for freedom and recognize Juan Guaido as the only legitimate president of Venezuela."

Guaido, the head of Venezuela's National Assembly, declared himself president of the crisis-wracked country in January, piling pressure on elected President Nicolas Maduro.

Pence said that after the United States became the first nation to recognize the parliamentary leader as head of state, "52 nations including 30 of our European allies have followed America's lead."

"But it's time for the rest of the world to step forward," he said.

"Once more the Old World can take a stance in support of freedom in the New World. All of us must stand with the Venezuelan people until freedom and democracy is fully restored."

Although several European nations have recognized Guaido as the interim president after their snap election proposal was turned down by Maduro labeling it an "ultimatum," the EU stopped short of recognizing Guaido as a body due to opposition from member states and U.S. threats of using force to depose Maduro was widely rejected.

Chinese telecom giant Huawei was among the issues that Pence urged EU partners to take more action and take seriously "the threat" posed by as they look for partners to build 5G wireless infrastructure.

U.S. had been "clear with our security partners on the threat posed by Huawei and other Chinese telecom companies," Pence said

"[U.S.] provide Beijing's vast security apparatus with access to any data that touches their network or equipment (and) we must protect our critical telecom infrastructure."

He sayid "America is calling on all our security partners to be vigilant and to reject any enterprise that would compromise the integrity of our communications technology or our national security systems."

China rejects the U.S. position, saying Washington has provided no evidence Huawei threatens national security.