UK's Labour says will back second Brexit referendum

Britain's main opposition Labour Party has thrown its weight behind efforts to hold a new referendum on the country's European Union membership.

The party has previously said it would support a referendum as a last resort if it could not secure a new election or make changes to Prime Minister Theresa May's EU divorce deal.

In a change of emphasis, the party says leader Jeremy Corbyn will tell Labour lawmakers on Monday that the party is committed to "putting forward or supporting an amendment in favor of a public vote to prevent a damaging Tory Brexit being forced on the country."

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29 but Parliament has so far rejected the deal struck between May's government and the bloc. Parliament is due to hold a series of votes Wednesday on next steps in the Brexit process.