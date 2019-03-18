1 killed, several injured in Utrecht 'terror attack,' Dutch security head says

A shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht that killed at least one person "appears to be a terrorist attack," the head of the country's counter-terrorism agency said Monday.

Dutch broadcaster NOS said Pieter-Jaap Aalbersberg made the assessment after several people were shot as a man opened fire in a tram on Monday in the central city of Utrecht, the Netherlands.

"In Utrecht there was a shooting at several locations," Aalbersberg told a news conference. "A lot is still unclear at this point and local authorities are working hard to establish all the facts. What we already know is that a culprit is at large."

He declined to comment on the number of injured or what condition the victims were in.

Authorities immediately raised the terror alert for the area to the maximum level and said they are considering the possibility of a "terrorist motive" in the attack. Dutch military police went on extra alert at Dutch airports and at key buildings in the country as the Utrecht manhunt took place. Security measures were tightened in the Hague, which serves as the seat of the Dutch government. Schools in Utrecht were instructed to keep their doors closed until the suspect can be apprehended.

Police, including heavily armed officers, flooded the area after the shooting on Monday morning on a tram in 24 Oktoberplein, a junction in a residential nieghborhood in the west of the city of 350,000 inhabitants. They later erected a white tent over an area where a body appeared to be lying next to the tram.

Utrecht police said trauma helicopters were sent to the scene and appealed to the public to stay away.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation "very worrying" and the country's counterterror coordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation.

Police spokesman Bernhard Jens said no one had been detained yet in the shooting, and one possible "explanation is that the person fled by car." He did not rule out the possibility that more than one shooter was involved in the attack.

"We want to try to catch the person responsible as soon as possible," Jens said.

Local broadcaster RTV Utrecht quoted an eyewitness as saying he saw a woman lying on the ground amid some kind of confrontation. Several men ran away from the scene, the witness said.

Local sources told Daily Sabah that the Dutch police are taking additional security measures at Amsterdam's Schiphol International Airport and in front of mosques throughout the country.