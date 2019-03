City halls in multiple German cities have been evacuated due to the possible threat of violence, police said Tuesday.

The cities of Augsburg, Kaiserslautern, Chemnitz, Goettingen, Neunkirchen and Rendsburg have been impacted, but police said the measures were taken as a precaution and there was no concrete threat.

A major police effort was underway in Augsburg. A threatening letter was sent by post to Kaiserslautern, according to a spokesman.