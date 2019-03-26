UK gov't calls for 'realism' on Brexit after parliament grabs control, ministers quit

The British government on Monday called for realism after parliament grabbed control of Brexit and three ministers quit.

"It is disappointing to see this amendment pass," said a spokesman for the Department for Exiting the European Union.

"While it is now up to parliament to set out next steps in respect of this amendment, the government will continue to call for realism – any options considered must be deliverable in negotiations with the EU," the spokesman said.

"Parliament should take account of how long these negotiations would take, and if they'd require a longer extension which would mean holding European parliamentary elections," he said.

British lawmakers voted earlier on the same day to wrest control of Brexit from Prime Minister Theresa May for a day in a bid to find a way through the European Union divorce impasse that a majority in parliament could support.

Meanwhile, three ministers including Minister of State for the Middle East Alistair Burt have resigned from their posts over the complicated process.

Lawmakers should now vote on a range of Brexit options on Wednesday, giving parliament a chance to indicate whether it can agree on a deal with closer ties to Brussels, and then try to push the government in that direction.