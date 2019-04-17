PKK arsonists who targeted Turks in Germany sentenced to jail

Four PKK terrorists were handed down prison sentences for attacking a number of Turkish shops and damaging a car in northern Germany. They were charged with, among other things, attempted harassment

The Higher Regional Court in the Lower Saxon city of Celle ruled Wednesday a youth leader of the banned PKK terrorist organization in Hanover had incited the defendants.

The verdict is not yet legally binding. The defendants, three Syrians and one Iraqi, have been in custody since the spring of 2018, can appeal the verdict.

The attacks were likely carried out in retaliation to a Turkish military offensive in areas under the control of the PKK's Syrian affiliate, the People's Protection Units (YPG) in northern Syria in early 2018.

Two 23-year-old PKK terrorists, who had set fire to a car belonging to a Turk, received a total custodial sentence of two and a half years. The two other defendants – aged 21 and 24 – were sentenced to two years and three months in prison.

The court found the defendants guilty of arson, violating the weapons law and supporting a foreign terrorist group.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.