   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Left-wingers launch fresh protests against rising rents, gentrification in Berlin

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
BERLIN
Published 30.04.2019 23:26
Updated 30.04.2019 23:28
People attend a left wing demonstration against rising rents and gentrification ahead the vigil of May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2019. The banner reads Our houses, our neighbourhood. (Reuters Photo)
People attend a left wing demonstration against rising rents and gentrification ahead the vigil of May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany, April 30, 2019. The banner reads "Our houses, our neighbourhood". (Reuters Photo)

Berlin saw more protests on Tuesday against fast-rising rents and gentrification in the German capital.

More than a thousand people from left-wing groups protested in the Wedding district, a day before larger demonstrations are expected on the May 1 holiday.


Banners read "Against the city of the rich!" and "Our houses, our neighbourhood".

"Having a home is a human right," read one of the placards at Tuesday's protest, which was observed by a large police presence.

In a march earlier this month, tens of thousands of Berliners took to the streets against higher rents and housing shortages, with residents' anger focused on private housing firms.

Tuesday's protest coincided with Walpurgisnacht (Walpurgis Night, or Saint Walpurga's Eve) in Germany, associated with witches.

In hot weather, thousands of people were expected to celebrate in several areas of the capital.

Police said some 850 officers were deployed throughout the city to secure the festivities.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe German far-right extremists have been training for civil war and a...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS