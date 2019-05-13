   
Lithuania heads to runoff vote to pick new president

ASSOCIATED PRESS
VILNIUS
Published 13.05.2019 01:48
A woman cast her ballot during the first round of voting in presidential elections in Vilnius, Lithuania, Sunday May 12, 2019. (AP Photo)
Voting results from Lithuania's presidential election indicate a prominent economist and a former finance minister will advance to a runoff ballot later this month to pick a successor to incumbent Dalia Grybauskaite.

With 1,631 of the country's 1,972 voting districts counted by early Monday, results provided by Lithuania's Central Electoral Commission show banker-turned-politician Gitanas Nauseda leading the nine-candidate field with 31.2% of the votes cast Sunday.

Lawmaker and former finance minister Ingrida Simonyte is second with 27.2%.

A candidate needed to win more than 50% of the votes to avoid a runoff.

Grybauskaite has served two maximum five-year terms as Lithuania's head of state since 2009.

