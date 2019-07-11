6 dead, 65 injured in powerful storm in northern Greece

A storm with gale-force winds and torrential rains has killed six and injured hundreds in northern Greece, said authorities and local media.

Emergency services officials said Thursday that around 65 people had been injured, of whom 35 were hospitalized after the storm hit the northern Halkidiki region late Wednesday, toppling trees and power pylons, cutting power and blocking roads.

An 8-year-old boy from Romania and a woman were killed in a roof collapse, while two Russians, a young boy, and a man died after a tree collapsed onto their hotel.

Two elderly Czech tourists were also among the dead. The tourists were swept away with their trailer, police told local media.

A state of emergency was declared in the region, a three-finger peninsula near the northern city of Thessaloniki popular with tourists in the summer.