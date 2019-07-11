   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

Large fire engulfs power station in Moscow region, 8 injured

ANADOLU AGENCY
MOSCOW
Published 11.07.2019 11:52
Updated 11.07.2019 13:15

Eight people have been injured in a fire at a gas-fired power station near Moscow, Russian officials said on Thursday.

The fire in the city of Mytishchi, some 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from Moscow, spread out over a territory of 200 square meters (2,153 square feet) and produced a column of fire towering 50 m (164 ft) high, said a statement by the Russia Emergency Ministry.


The ministry also warned the fire could spread.

Initial reports said an explosion at the station caused the fire.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Europe A storm with gale-force winds and torrential rains has killed six...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS