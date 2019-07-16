Greek man believed to have murdered US scientist, police say

Greek police believe they have found the killer of an American biologist who was murdered on the island of Crete on July 8, a source said Tuesday.

Suzanne Eaton, a 59-year-old molecular biologist at the Max Planck Institute in Dresden, Germany, was found dead in a disused military bunker on July 8, a week after she went missing.

A 27-year-old man is being questioned in connection with her death. "We consider the suspect is also the perpetrator," a police source told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Greek police were scheduled to make an announcement later on Tuesday. A police advisory said the case had been "solved."

CNN reported that the suspect had confessed to murdering Eaton, citing a police spokesperson who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Eaton was attending a conference on Crete when she went missing on July 2. Her body was found six days later in a tunnel used as a storage site during World War II.

A coroner has said her death resulted from a criminal act but did not elaborate.

Police said Monday that the detained man was being questioned in the port city of Chania in connection with the killing.

Homicide detectives traveled from Athens to the island to head the investigation. Police and Fire Service officials had taken part in an extensive search for Eaton, who is believed to have gone for a run before her disappearance.

Eaton was from New York state but had been living and working in Germany at the Max Planck Institute in the eastern city of Dresden. In messages on the Institute's website, her brother, Rob Eaton, described his sister as kind and intelligent.

"I have lost a sister. The world has lost more than it will ever know," he wrote. "I will miss our animated conversations. I would always walk away with a head full of new ideas and enthusiasm. Most of all I will miss the kindest, wisest person I will probably ever know."