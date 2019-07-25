Greece to extradite suspect on red notice to Turkey

A Turkish citizen arrested in Greece for launching an illegal gambling website is due to be extradited to Turkey, a court in Thessaloniki ruled late Thursday.

Turkey had issued a red notice for the 36-year-old suspect.

Greek news agency ANA - MPA said in a piece that the suspect, who had been held in Nigrita prison since February, has the right to appeal to the ruling via the Supreme Court of Greece.

Another suspect, this time one that escaped from a Turkish prison, was arrested in Thessaloniki the previous day.

According to information from local sources, the 31-year-old is a drug smuggling convict facing 15.5 years in jail.