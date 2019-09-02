Anti-Muslim attacks in UK jumped %375 after PM Johnson’s burqa remarks, group says

The U.K. have recorded a %375 increase in anti-Muslim attacks in weeks after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's racist remarks that called veil-wearing woman "letter boxes" and "bank robbers," according to a report released by an anti-hate monitor on Monday.

Tell MAMA reported that 38 hate attacks against Muslims were recorded in the following week after Johnson's remarks were published in Daily Telegraph in August, compared to eight incidents in the week prior.

"Of the 38 anti-Muslim hate incidents in the first week following Mr Johnson's comments, 22 were directed at visibly Muslim women who wore the face veil (niqab) or other veiling practices. We recorded a total of 57 incidents in the three weeks following the column's publication, 32 of which were directed at visibly Muslim women," the report said.

According to the report, it was the second largest spike in anti-Muslim attacks, with the first one taking place in March when a British man sent "Punish a Muslim Day" letters across the U.K., urging people to commit violence against Muslims, detailing a point system for each action and a reward.

In his column, Johnson said he opposed banning burqas and other face-covering garments, but wrote that it was "absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes."

Then-prime minister Theresa May and Minister of State Brandon Lewis called on Johnson to apologize over his remarks but he rejected.