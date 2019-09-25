Johnson renews call for elections after court setback

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday renewed his call for the rival Labour Party to back new elections after the Supreme Court ruled that his suspension of Parliament was illegal. "The obvious thing to do is call an election. Jeremy Corbyn is talking out the back of his neck," Johnson told reporters on a visit to New York, referring to the Labour leader.

Britain's Supreme Court ruled yesterday that Johnson acted unlawfully in suspending Parliament in the run-up to Brexit, in a momentous defeat that sparked calls for him to resign. Johnson will not resign and will fly back to London after his speech to the U.N., a Downing Street source said.

The British prime minister said yesterday that the Supreme Court ruling against him had hindered his attempt to get a Brexit deal but that as the law currently stood, the United Kingdom would leave the European Union on Oct. 31. "As the law currently stands, the U.K. leaves the EU on Oct. 31 come what may, but the exciting thing for us now is to get a good deal," Johnson told reporters in New York. "And that is what we are working on. And to be honest, it is not made much easier by this kind of stuff in Parliament or in the courts," he said.