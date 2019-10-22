   
UK PM Johnson says will pause Brexit legislation until EU decides on delay

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday the government would pause legislation to ratify its Brexit deal with the European Union while the bloc decides whether to offer a delay to Britain's planned Oct. 31 exit.

Speaking after parliament rejected the government's planned timetable for the legislation, Johnson said: "The EU must now make up their minds over how to answer parliament's request for a delay."

"I will speak to EU member states about their intentions. Until they have reached a decision we will pause this legislation. Let me be clear, our policy remains that we should not delay," he said.

