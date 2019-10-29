British lawmakers approve bill to hold early election on Dec. 12

British MPs on Tuesday voted for a pre-Christmas election to try to resolve the political deadlock over its divorce from the European Union.

At the fourth time of asking, Prime Minister Boris Johnson succeeded in calling a snap poll, with MPs voting by 438 to 20 to hold the election on December 12.

That means the U.K. is now headed for its first December election since 1923.

The Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party have proposed an earlier election date of Dec. 9 to reduce the possibility that Johnson could try to pass his EU divorce bill — which would allow Britain to leave the bloc and hand Johnson a major political achievement — before the campaign begins.

"It cannot be the 12th," said Liberal Democrat lawmaker Chuka Ummuna, who suggested his party could accept a compromise date of Dec. 10 or 11.

"We will see what else they come forward with," he said. "We have got to break the gridlock."

Opinion polls currently give Johnson's Conservatives a lead over Labour, but there's a strong chance that an election could produce a Parliament as divided over Brexit as the current one. As it stands, Britain is not scheduled to hold a general election until 2022.

Voters are weary after more than three years of Brexit drama, and all the political parties are worried about a backlash from grumpy electors asked to go to the polls at the darkest, coldest time of the year.

If Johnson does get an election approved on Tuesday, it will be on his fourth attempt. On Monday, Johnson proposed a Dec. 12 election under a different procedure that required a two-thirds majority in the House of Commons but lawmakers voted it down — Johnson's third such defeat.

Johnson had accused opponents of betraying voters' decision to leave the EU and said that without an early election, the British government would be like the cartoon character Charlie Brown, "endlessly running up to kick the ball only to have Parliament whisk it away."

"We cannot continue with this endless delay," he said.

Johnson took office in July vowing to "get Brexit done" after his predecessor, Theresa May, resigned in defeat. Parliament had rejected her divorce deal three times, and the EU had delayed Britain's scheduled March 29 departure, first to April, and then to the end of October.

The EU on Monday agreed to extend the Brexit deadline for a third time, this time until Jan. 31.

Johnson, who said just weeks ago that he would "rather be dead in a ditch" than postpone the U.K.'s leaving date past Oct. 31, was forced to seek the extension on Parliament's orders to avoid a no-deal Brexit, which would damage the economies of both Britain and the EU.