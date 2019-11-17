British Daesh terrorist deported by Turkey to appear in court

A British member of Daesh terror group who was repatriated by Turkey will appear in a London court on Monday, according to police.

Mamun Rashid, 26, will appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday on charges of preparation of terrorist acts, Metropolitan Police said in a statement. He was arrested on Thursday at London's Heathrow Airport on suspicion of offenses related to the conflict in Syria.

According to British media, Rashid was captured while trying to cross into Syria from Turkey.

Turkey's Interior Ministry said Thursday that six German nationals and one British citizen who were being held for their involvement in Daesh terror group had been sent back to their countries of origin.

Approximately 900 British citizens are reported to have joined Daesh's ranks in Syria and Iraq. Some of those who have voluntarily returned are under the close surveillance of British security forces.

The issue of repatriating citizens who fought for Daesh in Syria remains a divisive problem in Europe. Many countries have refused to accept the terrorists, while Ankara is determined to send the foreign fighters back to their countries of origin.

Turkey has criticized Western countries for refusing to repatriate their citizens who left to join Daesh in Syria and Iraq, and stripping some of them of their citizenship. Although the 1961 New York Convention made it illegal to leave people stateless, several countries, including Britain and France, have not ratified it, and recent cases have triggered prolonged legal battles. The U.K. alone has stripped more than 100 people of their citizenship for allegedly joining terrorist groups abroad.