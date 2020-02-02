London man shot dead by British police after stabbing several people

British police Sunday said they had shot a man in Streatham in south London after several people were stabbed in a suspected "terrorist-related" incident.



"A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed," London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.



"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."



The last incident of this nature in London was in November when police shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders. Authorities called that a terrorist attack.