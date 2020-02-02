   
London man shot dead by British police after stabbing several people

Published 02.02.2020 18:34
Updated 02.02.2020 19:06
Police attend the scene after an incident in Streatham, London, Sunday Feb. 2, 2020. London police say officers shot a man during a “terrorism-related incident” that involved the stabbings of “a number of people.” (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

British police Sunday said they had shot a man in Streatham in south London after several people were stabbed in a suspected "terrorist-related" incident.

"A man has been shot by armed officers in #Streatham. At this stage it is believed a number of people have been stabbed," London's Metropolitan Police said on Twitter.

"The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related."

The last incident of this nature in London was in November when police shot dead a man wearing a fake suicide vest who stabbed two people to death and wounded three more before being wrestled to the ground by bystanders. Authorities called that a terrorist attack.

