   
EUROPE
CATEGORIES

8 people shot to death in western Germany's Hanau

GERMAN PRESS AGENCY - DPA
HANAU, Germany
Published 20.02.2020 02:04
Updated 20.02.2020 02:11
Police officers secure the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. Reuters Photo
Police officers secure the area after a shooting in Hanau near Frankfurt, Germany, February 19, 2020. (Reuters Photo)

At least eight people have been shot dead in the western German town of Hanau, a police spokesman said late Wednesday without giving further details.

Public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported that the first shots were fired at a shisha bar in the city centre, with witnesses saying they had heard eight or nine shots.

The report said that the perpetrators subsequently drove to the western neighbourhood of Kesselstadt before they started shooting again at another shisha bar.

The police spokesman did not confirm the details of the report.

