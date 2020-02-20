8 people shot to death in western Germany's Hanau

At least eight people have been shot dead in the western German town of Hanau, a police spokesman said late Wednesday without giving further details.

Public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk reported that the first shots were fired at a shisha bar in the city centre, with witnesses saying they had heard eight or nine shots.

The report said that the perpetrators subsequently drove to the western neighbourhood of Kesselstadt before they started shooting again at another shisha bar.

The police spokesman did not confirm the details of the report.