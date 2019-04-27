   
Yasmin Levy to perform at Grand Synagogue of Edirne

Published 27.04.2019 00:03
World famous singer-songwriter Yasmin Levy will perform at the Grand Synagogue of Edirne during its annual Foundations Week program this year.

The synagogue has held important concerts and exhibitions every year during the Foundations Week, which was first organized four years ago.

It will also hold an exhibition titled, "Edirne through the Language of Postcards" at the Foundation Culture and Art House, located right behind the synagogue. The exhibition will be curated by Metin Delevi. Following the opening of the exhibition, a large kosher barbecue party will be held in the synagogue garden, which is an annual tradition. At this year's event, Yasmin Levy, the diva of flamenco, tango and fado, will also perform Latin and Sephardic music.

