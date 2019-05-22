   
Ottoman illuminated manuscripts on exhibition in Bosnia-Herzegovina

An exhibition showcasing Ottoman illuminated manuscripts (Tezhip) opened to visitors Wednesday in the capital Sarajevo in Bosnia-Herzegovina.

The exhibition, organized by Turkey's Yunus Emre Institute (YEE) under the title "Heritage," displays 29 works of art by Tezhip artist Gülnihal Küpeli.

Speaking at the opening ceremony at YEE Culture House, Küpeli said that the art of Tezhip, which has been carried on for centuries, involves Ottoman and Islamic heritage.

Küpeli said she has been interested in this art form for some 30 years, noting that she named the exhibition "Heritage" because she passed on what she learned from her teachers.

"I hope these will be continued by future generations," she said.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until May 31.

