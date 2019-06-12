47th Istanbul Music Festival kicks off with perfomances by Korean pianist, orchestra

The 47th Istanbul Music festival kicked off Tuesday evening with performances by Tekfen Philharmonic Orchestra and famous South Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho.

This year's festival organized by the Istanbul Foundation for Culture and Arts (IKSV) is being held under the theme of "The Darkness of Being, The Light of Being" to recall the harmony of contrasts. The opening was held at the Lütfi Kırdar Congress and Exhibition Center in the Şişli district on Istanbul's European side.

IKSV Chairman Bülent Eczacıbaşı said that the festival will feature famous soloists, rising stars and large orchestras.

Eczacıbaşı noted that concerts will be held at historical sites in the city to spotlight the cultural richness of Istanbul, adding that there will also be free weekend events appealing to music lovers of all ages.

"Enriching the artistic life of Istanbul, contributing to the world's cultural accumulation and supporting young people are always among our most important goals," Eczacıbaşı said, noting that IKSV has been organizing the festival since 1973.

He added that they also look forward this year to listening to the new works of Turkish composer Zeynep Gedizlioğlu and Russian composer and pianist Alexander Tchaikovsky, one of the most famous and prolific composers of our time.