Guess 'Who's in Town?' Mariana Castillo Deball

SALT Beyoğlu, a six story building situated on İstiklal Street, was built between 1850 and 1860 and later redesigned for contemporary use. It has 1,130 square meters of exhibition space on three floors.



Acting as an interface between the institution and İstiklal Street is the Forum, SALT Beyoğlu's entry space, where daily program information is shared. An extension of the Forum is SALT's Walk-in Cinema, which forms an intimate platform for spontaneous activities, performances and talks, in addition to its programmed screenings.



In the Walk-in Cinema, Salt Beyoğlu organizes a talk series called "Who's in Town?" Mexican-born, Berlin-based artist Mariana Castillo Deball will be the guest of the series on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m.



Deball works in in sculpture, printmaking, photography, drawing and installation. She earned a Masters of Fine Art from the Universidad Nacional Autónoma de Mexico in 1997 and in 2003 completed a postgraduate program at the Jan Van Eyck Academie in Maastricht.



In 2011, she completed the Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst Residency in Berlin.



Awarded by the Prix de Rome, Amsterdam (2004), Zurich Art Prize (2012), Henry Moore Fellowship (2012), and the Preis der Nationalgalerie für Junge Kunst (2013), she has had solo exhibitions at the Stedelijk Museum, Amsterdam (2004); Museo de Arte Carrillo Gil, Mexico City (2006); Chisenhale Gallery, London (2013); and Hamburger Bahnhof, Berlin (2014). Her work has been included in the Shanghai Biennale (2008), Athens Biennial (2009), Venice Biennale (2011); documenta (2012), and the São Paulo Biennial (2016).



Exploring the "biographies of things" in her artistic work, Mariana Castillo Deball will talk about her latest project around the history of evolution, taking her exhibition "Replaying Life's Tape," recently opened at the Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) in Melbourne, as a starting point.



The artist will also discuss the 2014 project "Parergon" at the Hamburger Bahnhof – Museum für Gegenwart in Berlin, which included research on the history of German-Ottoman archaeological exchanges and the role that Osman Hamdi Bey played in the negotiations.



This public talk will be held in English.