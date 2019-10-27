O'Art brings together seven artists from different disciplines at 'Below Above' exhibit

Odeabank's art platform O'Art, which has been hosting representatives of contemporary art since 2015, brought together art lovers in the first exhibition of its new season, "Below Above," featuring seven artists from different disciplines. The opening of the exhibition was hosted by Odeabank General Manager Mert Öncü on Oct. 24.



The exhibition criticizes humans and their perception of problems in the world, particularly environmental and ecological issues; a topic at the very top of the world's agenda.





The exhibition, curated by Begüm Alkoçlar, questions the problem of man in the midst of an ecological crisis. Examining the background of the instinctive and mental rejection of problems, the exhibition criticizes the perception of what is seen and made visible. The artists featured in the exhibition, Alper Bıçaklıoğlu, Atilla Galip Pınar, Aylin Zaptçıoğlu, Bora Aşık, Tan Taşpolatoğlu, Tarık Töre and Y.Bahadır Yıldız, come up with a selection that looks at the deepest issues and focuses on pressing problems.



The exhibition examines the relationship between what is visible and the basic needs of human beings; moreover it seeks to analyze what is visible. The exhibition highlights that humans tend to ignore major issues that they do not witness, especially ecological problems, whose consequences have medium-term to long-term effects. It brings a critical view to the people's lack of awareness on ecological crises, and the struggles of anxiety, insecurity, uncertainty and the future. The exhibition will run at O'Art in Etiler till Dec. 13.