A look into world of Göbeklitepe at Open Dialogue Istanbul

Open Dialogue Istanbul, located in the city's Teşvikiye neighborhood, provides events that encourage children to engage with art as they grow up.

The workshop on Göbeklitepe – which was included in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization's (UNESCO) World Heritage List in 2018, and is regarded as the place where history began – will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14, at Açık Diyalog İstanbul by senior trainer Begüm Çalışkan.

At the Göbeklitepe workshop, children will reflect on the structures and artifacts that they study as they travel through the magical world of Turkey's cultural heritage.

In this workshop, children will learn about the history of Göbeklitepe and will also find the opportunity to work in three dimensions based on the inspiration they take from it.