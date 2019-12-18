Concerts, workshops to color World Winterfest in Istanbul

Yapı Kredi bomontiada in Istanbul welcomes the new year with World Winterfest, which will be held from Dec. 20-22. The event, which is sponsored by Yapı Kredi World, with the contributions of Mercedes, Swatch and Beyoğlu Gazozu, will host workshops and concerts for children and adults for three days.



World Winterfest will start with a concert by "Balkan Tayfa" from İzmir at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20. As part of the concerts to take place at Yapı Kredi bomontiada Avlu stage, "Kolektif Istanbul," who combines Anatolian and Balkan music with astonishing surprises, will perform at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21, and "Bando Balkan" will perform at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22.



During World Winterfest, workshops will be held for both children and adults to design trees, decorations and ornaments to suit the spirit of the new year. You can join one of the workshops such as the "Christmas Tree," "Christmas Wreath," "Christmas Decor" or "Christmas Tree Ornament" sessions to make colorful Christmas decorations using pinecones, silvery strips, paints and different decorative materials.



In addition, "Wooden Car Painting" and "Printing" workshops will be held throughout the festival. All of the workshops and concerts are free of charge.