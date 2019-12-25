Istanbul State Opera and Ballet salutes New Year with special concert

The Istanbul State Opera and Ballet (IDOB) is set to kick off 2019 with a New Year's concert. The performance will take place at Zorlu Performing Arts Center's (PSM) Turkcell Stage on Dec. 30 and at the Kadıköy Süreyya Opera Stage on Jan. 3 and Jan. 4.

The program includes arias from the famous operetta "Die Fledermaus" ("The Bat") by famous Austrian composer Johann Strauss and arias, waltzes and polkas from the outstanding compositions by Johann Strauss, Gioacchino Rossini, Giuseppe Verdi, Charles Gounod, Franz Lehar, Arturo Márquez and Leonard Bernstein.

Soloists Berk Dalkılıç, Ali Murat Erengül, Özgecan Gençer, Hale Soner and Ufuk Toker will take the stage under the direction of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet Orchestra led by conductor Murat Kodallı.

The children's Choir of the Istanbul State Opera and Ballet, led by Şahin Dedemen, will add color to the concert with the songs "Longing for A Happy Year," "Welcome New Year," We Wish You a Merry Christmas" and "Jingle Bells."