Children get to know ancient Troy with workshop

Open Dialogue Istanbul, located in the Teşvikiye neighborhood of the Şişli district, continues its activities with the aim of helping children recognize their cultural heritage.

Its newest event is a Troy Workshop prepared for children. At the event, scheduled from 12:30-2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18, children will get to know Troy, which is considered the "home of love, heroism and civilization."

At the workshop, which will be held by artist and experienced instructor Begüm Çalışkan, children will take a journey through the magical world of Turkish cultural heritage, examining and discussing certain structures and artifacts.

The children will also make their own three-dimensional creations inspired by what they learn about the history of Troy.