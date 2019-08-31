September lineup for Istanbul expats

With summer soon coming to an end and new arrivals descending upon Istanbul for the academic year, there are a lot of reasons to celebrate and welcome the newcomers; a number of innovative expat event series are set to resume in full force this month. So, there are a lot of reasons and opportunities to get out there and network with other like-minded individuals while having a great time!

YABANGEE Potluck picnic in Moda

Yabangee is a wonderful volunteer community and website devoted to assisting, informing and bringing together foreigners in Turkey. Not only is there an informative website with advice, reviews and details of upcoming events, but Yabangee also hosts a number of entertaining and captivating event series themselves. Starting the month out strong, Yabangee will resume their potluck picnic series on Sunday, Sept. 1, starting at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome; however, participants are asked to bring some snacks to share as per "potluck style" and to enjoy the outdoors, fun games and music while meeting and mingling with others. Check out the Facebook event page for more details on the meeting spot.

Pop-Up Dinners Istanbul does Hanoi

On Saturday, Sept. 7, Pop-Up Dinners Istanbul will be organizing an evening devoted to Vietnamese street food. Titled the "Hungry Hanoi Pop-Up," Singaporean-Dutch expat Kay, who is a former restaurateur that has been hosting this immensely popular pop-up dinner series for years now, will be sharing some of her experiences and flavors she discovered during a trip to Vietnam for expat foodies in Istanbul. The dinner starts at 8:30 p.m. and is hosted at Kay's home in Cihangir. The menu is set to include many Vietnamese classics such as Pho, Bao bun and Banh mi sandwiches in addition to spring rolls, and fish, chicken and pork specialties and an almond pannacotta with lychee for dessert.

ITI celebrates 30-year anniversary

The International Training Institute (ITI) is the definitive place in Istanbul to receive international language teaching credentials such as CELTA and DELTA certificates and was started by none other than expat Tom Godfrey, who is also the founder of the English-language Speech Bubbles Performing Arts School. Over the weekend of Sept. 7 to 8, ITI, which is located in 4. Levent, will be opening their doors for two days of celebrations aimed to bring together ITI course participants and members of Speech Bubbles to share their experiences through presentations, workshops, discussions and party games.

Chinese Moon Festival pop-up

Pop-Up Dinners Istanbul will be celebrating one of China's biggest annual festivals, the Lantern or Moon Festival, which is intended to show gratitude for the harvest season. For this meal, Kay will be preparing a number of Chinese classics such as sweet and sour soup, stuffed steamed buns, fried rice, marmite chicken, fish baked in black beans and Ma Po beef with a red bean moon cake and matcha ice cream for dessert.

Goodbye Summer Burgazada Fest

On Saturday, Sept. 14, Yabangee will be taking a field trip to Princes' Island's Burgazada to enjoy the beach by day and then attend the Goodbye Summer Burgazada Fest at Cennet Bahçesi at night. There will be a number of alternative and surf punk bands playing in this popular live music venue and historical dance hall overlooking the sea. Check out Yabangee's social media accounts for updates on the meeting location and time.

Yabangee joins Istanbul Dance Camp

Yabangee will be teaming up with the Istanbul International Dance Organization for "Istanbul Dance Camp," which will take place from Sept. 20 to 22 and will have workshops, shows and dance parties all weekend long at Grand Pera. Aiming to promote friendship and harmony through cultural exchange, participants will have the opportunity to take part in workshops on a wide variety of dance styles spanning from Latin, Lindy hop, belly dancing and sirtaki and then practice them and socialize at dance parties and shows.





International boat party to welcome new arrivals

Yabangee will also be hosting a boat party on the Bosporus on Friday, Sept. 27. This international boat party is titled "A Welcoming event!" and will be a loud and lively party to usher in the new students that will be arriving in the city. Offering the ultimate introduction, this will be a huge boat with two DJ stages and a capacity for hundreds that will set sail along the Bosporus, taking off from Beşiktaş Port at 7 p.m. and returning at midnight. Tickets are available on Biletino, and participants must be 18 or older to attend.

Expat Spotlight returns to focus on entrepreneurship

Expat Spotlight returns to ATÖLYE in bomontiada on Monday, Sept. 30 and will be centered on the theme of entrepreneurship. Expat Spotlight is a unique monthly talk series in which half a dozen or so expats share their personal experiences and stories in English based on different themes and career paths for the audience.