Turkish fashion ready to conquer Qatar with new mall

Turkish fashion brands and designers have long had a reach beyond the country's borders. It is possible to see at least one Turkish designer in the world's top runways and fashion shows, and celebrities around the world wear collections from Turkish fashion houses. Now Turkish fashion is ready to mesmerize Qatar's fashionistas with the new "Turkish Fashion Center" in the capital city of Doha.

The shopping mall, which covers a 1,500 square meter area, is home to 12 prominent Turkish fashion brands. There are women's, men's and children's attire as well as bags, shoes and accessories as part of the collection.

The mall's opening ceremony was observed by Fikret Özer, the Turkish ambassador to Doha, commercial attaché in Doha, Buraq Burkeji, and the vice president of the Qatar chamber, Mohammed Bin Tuwar Al Kuwari.

Raed Al-Farhan, the owner of the Turkish Fashion Center, declared, "This opening is a continuation of the process of enriching the Turkish-Qatari partnership and demonstrates the strength of the Qatari economy."