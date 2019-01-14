Clothes inspired by Göbeklitepe's Neolithic animal figurines to be showcased at Turkish fashion show

Clothes inspired by Neolithic animal figurines unearthed in southeastern Şanlıurfa province's Göbeklitepe archeological site will be presented in a fashion show in the coming months, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported Monday.

The designs which will draw inspiration from history and the ancient figurines will be showcased at an event jointly organized by the Culture and Tourism Ministry and the Şanlıurfa Governorate on April 17.

Project coordinator Savaş Uğurlu told Anadolu Agency that they aim to better promote the area with the event, and are excited to bring together archeology and fashion.

Speaking about the project, Uğurlu said: "There are lions, snakes, lizards and many interesting figures. We will work on the designs devotedly and incorporate [the figures] one by one."

Stating that they will adapt the clothes of the period to today and modernize them, Uğurlu said he believed that many people will start wearing the clothes, especially after they reach an international audience with the fashion show. He said that preparations for the event have been continuing for about nine months, underscoring that they have consulted many archeology and history experts within the process to make the designs more accurate.

"Turkey has many valuable places which were home to several civilizations, such as Göbeklitepe," Uğurlu said and added that they will work to contribute to these values and introduce them to the world.





Uğurlu said the event will also hold a special significance as it will be one of the many promotional activities held as part of "Göbeklitepe Year". President Erdoğan announced in November that 2019 would be recognized as the year of ancient marvel Göbeklitepe as it looks to promote Turkey's World Heritage Sites and attract more tourists.

Göbeklitepe, regarded as one of the oldest sites of archeological ruins and one of the oldest temples in the world was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in July 2018.

Characterized as "ground zero for human history," Göbeklitepe stands out among other archeological sites, dating back 12,000 years, circa 10,000 B.C. Excavations at the site were launched in 1995 by German Professor Klaus Schmidt, who brought to life the previously-unearthed findings that have long caused a stir among academics.