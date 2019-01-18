Turkish modest fashion exhibition attracts hundreds of domestic and international companies, visitors

Lifestyle Turkey 2019: Modest Fashion Exhibition, the only commercial modest fashion fair in Turkey and the Middle East, this year is hosting prominent names from the sector at the Istanbul Congress Center between Jan. 17-19 with the aim of bringing together domestic and international companies and consumers.

Created to serve the industry by providing over 5,000 domestic and some 1,000 international buyers the opportunity to reach Turkey's leading modest clothing suppliers, Lifestyle Turkey Fair being held for the third time.

Aiming to determine the trends of global modest clothing each year to guide trade, the fair, supported by Turkey's Ministry of Commerce, is expected to bring together 100 exporters, including 30 overseas firms.

Representatives of the sector from Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Russia, South Africa, Palestine, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, France, Indonesia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria, Algeria and Libya will be attending the fair, providing an array of export opportunities for Turkish manufacturers.

The brands attending will also present their summer collections during the three-day fair, while several panels and presentations on topics such as "the relationship between fashion and art" or "branding" as well as workshops such as graphics work on denim and fabric painting will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

The fair will be open to visitors between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. for its duration.

Modest fashion, which caters specifically to the wardrobe needs of Muslim women, has become one of fashion industry's fastest growing branches with annual global sales reaching over $250 billion.

Turkey is among the top modest fashion markets, along with the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.