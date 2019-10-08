Istanbul Fashion Week returns with big names

Turkey's biggest fashion event, the 14th Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul opens today at the city's Zorlu Performing Arts Center. Under the theme "Together," this year's event will bring together the big names of the Turkish fashion industry and the country's most creative people.

It will bring the veterans of Turkish fashion as well as the young blood, who looks to bring a breath of fresh air to the scene. The Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul will witness the trends of Spring/Summer 2020's most talked-about trends while offering new insight and an alternative look at the modern fashion industry.

The event will also host panel sessions and workshops conducted by the leading names of Turkish fashion. While the newest trends of the upcoming season will make a parade, local and international buyers will come together with young fashion designers and fashion reporters to create new collaborations as a part of the "Core Istanbul."

Taking place on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11, "Core Istanbul" will welcome 10 designers and buyers affiliated to more than 20 different fashion brands. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Istanbul will continue until Oct. 11.