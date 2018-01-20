Turkey's external assets reach nearly $231 billion in November

Turkey's external assets increased by 7.1 percent to $230.9 billion as of November 2017 from the end of 2016, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) reported on Friday.

Over the first 11 months of 2017, the country's liabilities against non-residents rose 11.2 percent to reach $643.5 billion, the CBRT said. The net international investment position (NIIP) - the gap between Turkey's assets abroad and liabilities - amounted to minus $412.6 billion in November last year while it was minus $363.2 billion at the end of 2016.

Reserve assets, a sub-item under assets, were $114.9 billion at the end of November marking am 8.1 percent hike compared to the end of 2016, while other investments were recorded at $73 billion, rising 6.6 percent in the same period.

The CBRT noted that currency and bank deposits, one of the sub-items of other investments, increased by 3.3 percent to 30.9 billion compared to the end of 2016.