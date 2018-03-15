Turkey's budget shows around $500M deficit in February

Turkey's budget shows nearly $13B deficit in 2017

Turkey's central government's budget balance saw a deficit of 1.9 billion Turkish liras ($502 million) in February, Finance Minister Naci Ağbal announced on Thursday.

The country's budget revenues surged 30.1 percent to 61 billion Turkish liras ($16.14 billion) last month, compared to the same month of last year, he said in a statement issued by the ministry's press office.

Budget expenses also rose 17 percent to reach 62.9 billion Turkish liras ($16.64 billion) in the same period.

In February 2017, the central government's budget deficit was 6.8 billion liras ($1.85 billion).