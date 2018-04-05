Islamic bank to meet business world in İzmir this month

Turkey's Aegean province of İzmir will host an Islamic Development Bank Group (IDB) event to meet businesspeople from its member countries on April 26-27, the Turk Eximbank CEO said yesterday.

Speaking exclusively to Anadolu Agency (AA), Adnan Yıldırım said they will share details with industry and trade chambers and business associations in the coming days.

On Turk Eximbank's missions, he said: "Turkey aims to boost trade relations with the IDB's 57 member countries.

"Turk Eximbank wants to raise Islamic countries' 10 percent share of world trade to 20 percent."

He also said Turkey's current trade with IDB member countries is around $45 billion, and it hopes to raise it to $100 billion within 10 years.

Turk Eximbank aims to double its support to companies in IDB member countries, he added.

Concering rumblings of a trade war, he said: "Turk Eximbank is already in a figurative war to increase Turkey's international trade."

Turk Eximbank ranks second globally after South Korea's Eximbank in terms of financing exports.

Since its establishment in 1987, the bank has implemented international credit, guarantee and credit insurance programs in order to develop economic and political ties between Turkey and other countries.