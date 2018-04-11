Finance minister warns Turkish online traders, social media stars about taxes

Amid the recent boom in online trade in Turkey and an accompanying shift from the advertisement business to social media platforms, Turkish Finance Minister Naci Ağbal reminded Wednesday all activities that bring a constant flow of income are subject to taxes.

"Whether one displays ads on their own sites, or earns income by shooting videos and tweeting about them, everyone who makes money should pay their taxes regardless of where it comes from. We have no gaps in our tax legislation; you can call them "internet phenomenons" or whatever, if one says 'I do things from time to time and make money' then they too should pay taxes," Ağbal told an Anadolu Agency correspondent in Ankara.

Ağbal said that the Revenue Administration (GİB) constantly monitors all websites, primarily e-trade platforms, and that a special department will be created within the soon-to-be-established Risk Analysis Center to monitor internet-based trade and digital services.

The minister warned that if taxpayers do not declare their incomes earned online, including those from video sharing platforms, government agencies will track these activities and levy taxes. He added that legal guardians of income earners under the age of 18 should declare their income on their behalf.

E-trade platforms operating outside Turkey are also subject to Turkey's tax legislation, Ağbal stressed, adding that the government currently monitors income obtained by offering services inside Turkey.

"When we started this work, many companies operating abroad, including big firms, applied to pay their taxes. They saw our determination as government," he said.

A tax office in Istanbul has been allocated for such firms to ease their procedures, Ağbal said, noting that foreign e-trade platforms are required to either designate a permanent representative in Turkey or open a local office.