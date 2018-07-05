Turkish banks apply to competition watchdog to take over Oger shares in Türk Telekom

Three Turkish banks have applied to the Competition Authority (RK) to take over the majority of shares in telecommunications giant Türk Telekom over the unpaid debts of their owner Saudi Oger.

The application for the takeover through a special-purpose entity/vehicle (SPV) was made public by the RK on its website on Thursday.

Oger Telecommunications (Otaş), owned by Lebanon's Hariri family, had used a loan of $4.75 billion in 2013, showing 55 percent of its shares in Türk Telekom as guarantee. However, it failed to repay its installments.

The banks behind the move are Akbank, Garanti Bank and İş Bank, the three biggest private banks in the country.

Turkish broadcaster NTV reported that Otaş owes $1.7 billion to Akbank, $1 billion to Garanti Bank, and $500 million to İş Bank. French lender BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank also extended loans to Otaş, it said.

The banks were considering taking over the shares in debt structuring talks.

Following the RK's announcement, Türk Telekom shares gained over 6 percent, amid an overall rise of 1.9 percent in the BIST-100 Index.

In addition to the 55 percent share owned by Oger, the Turkish Undersecretariat of Treasury has a 25 percent stake in Türk Telekom, while a 5 percent stake is owned by the country's Sovereign Wealth Fund and 15 percent is being traded in Borsa Istanbul.

Türk Telekom was established in 1995 after telecommunications operations were separated from the Turkish Post (PTT), and was privatized in 2005. In addition to operating land-based infrastructure, the company is the largest landline operator and internet service provider in the country. It is also the third-largest cellphone operator in Turkey.