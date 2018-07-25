Deutsche Bank posts $468 million net profit in second quarter

Germany's struggling Deutsche Bank said Wednesday that net profit fell to 401 million euros in the second quarter from 466 million euros a year earlier as the bank incurred higher costs from its drawn-out restructuring.

Still, the profit figure beat analyst estimates of 209 million euros. The Frankfurt-based bank said it was making quicker progress in cutting costs and reshaping its business model after three straight calendar years of losses.

The number of employees fell by 1,700 to 95,400, and management confirmed its target of fewer than 93,000 employees by year end and "well below" 90,000 by the end of 2019.

CEO Christian Sewing, who took over in April with a mandate to speed the bank's transformation, said that "we accelerated the reshaping of our bank significantly and proved the resilience of our global business."

The bank announced July 16 that results would come in well ahead of expectations — a welcome boost for Sewing. He replaced John Cryan in April after the bank's turnaround effort was slow to show results. Germany's largest lender has struggled with low profits and high costs, and with billions in charges for regulatory and legal violations. The bank agreed in late 2016 to pay $7.2 billion as part of a settlement with U.S. authorities over its sales of bonds backed by mortgages to people with shaky credit.

Sewing has said the bank will cut personnel at its investment banking business — source both of high costs and volatile profits — and scale back its global ambitions to compete with U.S. peers on Wall Street by focusing on European and German clients and cutting back on activities where it doesn't hold a market-leading position.

Total non-interest expenses rose 1 percent as costs for restructuring and severance more than doubled to 239 million euros. Adjusted costs — the company's cost-cutting benchmark — fell 1 percent to 5.6 billion euros as management cut back on outside professional services and vendors.