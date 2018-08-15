Investors show great interest to Finance and Treasury Minister Albayrak’s conference call

The interest of international investors continue in Turkey as some 3,000 investors from the U.S., Europe and the Middle East have registered to participate in a teleconference meeting with Finance and Treasury Minister Berat Albayrak

Albayrak is scheduled to meet with foreign investors and convey the messages related to recent economic developments in the country on Thursday, Aug. 16 at 4 p.m. local time (9 a.m. EST).

Originally, some 750 to 1,000 investors were expected to participate in the meeting, however, the number reached 3,000.

According to the information obtained from bankers, Citi, Deutsche Bank, DOME Group and HSBC will organize the meeting.