Istanbul hosts more than 100 fintech experts at four-day summit

Organized by the financial innovation platform KOOPHub, Istanbul Fintech Week'19 kicked off yesterday at Beşiktaş Stadium and will run until April 5. During the four-day event, local and foreign experts will shed light on the future of the financial sector.

Istanbul Fintech Week'19 is organized by the financial innovation platform KOOPHub. The event will focus on new technology that transform business processes and customer experience in the financial services sector while introducing innovative products and startups related to financial technology (fintech) to the participants.

Istanbul Fintech Week'19 will be attended by over 100 high-level speakers from 25 countries, including International Institute of Finance (IIF) Fintech President Conan French, United Nations Inclusive Finance Program Manager Rajeev Kumar Gupta from Thailand, Albaraka Türk General Manager Melikşah Utku, Astana International Finance Center Chief Fintech Officer Afiq Johar, global fintech venture capital investor Motive Partners Managing Partner James Dickerson, Dr. Nikita Aggarwal from Oxford University's Internet and Artificial Intelligence Institute, Simon Phipps, director of Singapore-based The Digital Insurer, the global insurance technology forum, Director Burçak İnel from European Banking Federation, Daniel Daboczy, CEO of FundedByMe, Sweden's premier mass funding application, and Michael O'Loughlin, vice president of the U.K.-based global open banking platform Token. The event will cover the 4.0 period in the world of banking, insurance, capital market, and payments, as well as innovative technologies related to the financial world such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, the "internet of things" (IoT) and quantum technologies.

Innovative technologies break new ground in all areas, from banking to payment infrastructures, from insurance to capital markets. The concept of "open innovation," which opens new doors for the finance sector, brings the competitive structure of the sector to a new level. While the financial ecosystem takes on a new look with the impact of new generation technology solutions and ventures, it makes it difficult for players who cannot adapt to change. According to KOOPHub CEO Demet Zübeyiroğlu, in the next five to 10 years, anyone in the financial world will have to keep up with this change. All the financial sector actors, attracting attention in Turkey with their strong structure, especially in banking, will closely monitor this development in the world to be able to survive, compete and transform their ecosystems in parallel with these developments.

Istanbul Fintech Week will be attended by sector experts from Turkey, France, Singapore, the U.K., Germany, Poland, Ireland, Kazakhstan, Spain, Portugal, Italy, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Israel, Lithuania, Belgium, the Netherlands and many other leading countries.