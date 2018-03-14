Turkey's first vegan festival returns in April

Turkey's first ever vegan festival, Didim VegFest will be held for the second time between April 20 and 23.

After a successful launch last year, Didim VegFest will be held in the town's historical Temple of Apollo, in cooperation with Didim Municipality, Didim Tourism Infrastructure Association (DİTAB), Aydın Adnan Menderes University Didim, Kuşadası Vocational High Schools, and vegandiyetisyen.com.

The festival will discuss veganism, animal rights, health-nutrition and environment issues. Interviews and presentations with health experts, writers, artists, journalists, and trainers will also be held.

In addition, there will be kitchen workshops, exhibitions, concerts, autograph sessions, and record attempts along with a number of sports and breathing activities.

Local producers will also exhibit their 100 percent vegan products in the festival area. Different civil society organizations, associations, collectives and individuals are also expected to present their works on veganism.

The festival looks to attract some 200,000 participants this year.