Gastronomy Summit to offer Anatolia in dishes

Ankara - Turkey's capital - is getting ready to host the Gastronomy Summit starting today in parallel with the 2018 Travel Expo Ankara.

Leading gastronomy figures in the world will attend conferences and workshops and have a chance to taste Turkey's gastronomy culture with flavors from seven regions of Anatolia.

As a part of the four-day events, a Guinness World Record attempt will also take place. To break the record for the biggest baklava in the world, the organizers will try to bake 210 kilograms of baklava in a single tray. If Guinness supports this attempt, the fame of Turkish baklava will multiply.

The Gastronomy Summit in Ankara continues until March 25.