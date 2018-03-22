   
FOOD
CATEGORIES

Gastronomy Summit to offer Anatolia in dishes

ANADOLU AGENCY
ANKARA
Published
Gastronomy Summit to offer Anatolia in dishes

Ankara - Turkey's capital - is getting ready to host the Gastronomy Summit starting today in parallel with the 2018 Travel Expo Ankara.

Leading gastronomy figures in the world will attend conferences and workshops and have a chance to taste Turkey's gastronomy culture with flavors from seven regions of Anatolia.

As a part of the four-day events, a Guinness World Record attempt will also take place. To break the record for the biggest baklava in the world, the organizers will try to bake 210 kilograms of baklava in a single tray. If Guinness supports this attempt, the fame of Turkish baklava will multiply.

The Gastronomy Summit in Ankara continues until March 25.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Food Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos ate roasted iguana at a dinner he attended following...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS