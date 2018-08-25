Thousands of Turks vote on Twitter to decide whether menemen should be made with or without onions

Vedat Milor, one of Turkey's most famous food critics and TV personalities tried to end the biggest discussion in the country's gastronomic sector once and for all by posting a poll on Twitter that attracted over 330,000 people in less than 20 hours.

Thousands of Turks voted on the poll to finally decide whether the traditional Turkish dish menemen, which includes eggs, tomato, green peppers, and spices such as ground black and red pepper, should be made with or without onions.

"Maybe we cannot save the world via Twitter, but at least we can end our biggest gastronomic problem (!) now. Should menemen be made with or without onions?" he asked, collecting over 30,000 votes in one hour.

Belki Twitter'da dünyayı kurtarmak mümkün değil ama en azından en büyük gastronomik problemimize(!) hemen burada noktayı koyabiliriz. Menemen soğanlı mı olur soğansız mı? — Vedat Milor (@vedatmilor) August 24, 2018

But the answer doesn't seem that simple as only four hours remain until the voting is done but people seem to be split 50/50 on the issue.

The addition of onions is often debated and it is more common when menemen is not eaten at breakfast but as a main dish. Some Turkish cooks insist that a proper menemen cannot be made without onions.