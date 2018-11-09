Bangladeshi flavors come to Istanbul with food festival

The Consulate General of Bangladesh in Istanbul is hosting its first ever Bangladeshi Food Festival.

The four-day event will begin today at the Healin Foods Restaurant in Teşvikiye. It looks to introduce and promote Bangladesh's rich culinary heritage.

The festival will be inaugurated at 7 p.m. with the participation of a number of distinguished guests, including politicians, government officials, academics, businessmen, cultural and media personalities as well as Istanbul-based diplomats from all over the world. Aiming to strengthen the bonds of friendship between Bangladesh and Turkey, the festival will present a number of renowned Bangladeshi flavors.

The festival is open to everyone who wants a taste of South Asian cuisine.