Sweet and fun: İzmir chocolate festival returns

Turkey's western city of İzmir invites chocolate lovers from all over the world to enjoy a weekend of sweets, live performances, workshops and most importantly - chocolate!

The 3rd İzmir Chocolate & Dessert Festival is scheduled to be held this weekend at İzmir Arena.

With its slogan "Fantastic Flavors," the festival brings together more than 100 chocolatiers, desserts and coffee shops, including some boutique names from the industry.

The festival will host a variety of activities, ranging from tasting events to workshops, art exhibitions, live concerts, the battle of chefs and special events for children.

There will also be a competition of dessert makers, who will be judged by members of the Gastronomy Association.

The three-day event will welcome world-renowned chefs and everyone with a sweet tooth. Tickets for the event are available on Biletix.