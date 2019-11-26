Slow Food destination Şile to hold annual festival on Dec. 1

With the world's population steadily rising, food production, a staple for mankind's survival, also continues to increase; however, to keep up with the demand, quality in the agricultural sector has decreased, and the world is on the verge of losing its heirloom seeds. In order to draw attention to the dangers of mass production in farming and to maintain the integrity of genetically unmodified seeds, Istanbul's coastal town of Şile is organizing the 7th Traditional Seed and Local Products Festival on Dec. 1. Şile, which is a part of the Slow Food movement. It aims to share traditional farming methods with the next generation while teaching consumers the importance of local production and heirloom seeds.



The festival is organized with the participation of 57 villages in Şile. The villagers will bring their seeds and locally produced products and exchange them with other products and seeds. Visitors also will have a chance to purchase the delicious food of the region.



Şile has been recognized by the Slow Food movement, which aims to preserve local food cultures and traditions and to draw attention to how our food choices affect the world around us. Being one of the most important Slow Food destinations in Turkey, Şile also hosts an "Earth Market," which features local food producers every Friday and Sunday.