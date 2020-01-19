Recipe of the week: Ekşili köfte soup, a Thracian wedding staple

For the third recipe of soup month we want to introduce you to "ekşili köfte" which literally means "sour meatballs" and is a soup usually served at weddings in the Thrace region of Turkey. There are many variations of it throughout the country but one part remains the same in all: teeny tiny meatballs.



Ingredients:

200 grams minced beef

1 large potato

1 onion

1 egg

1 lemon

1-2 carrots

3 tablespoons of flour

50 grams rice

Salt and black pepper to taste

How to make it:

Grate the onion or cut it into really small pieces. However, I must say that grating will be the easier choice as we'll be using it to make small meatballs.

Put the meat, onions, rice, salt and pepper into a bowl and start kneading it.

Prepare another bowl or plate and pour the flour onto it. Start forming small meatballs about the size of a hazelnut. Put the meatballs onto the flour-covered plate/bowl. The flour will prevent the meatballs from sticking together.

Chop the carrots and potatoes into equally sized cubes.

Heat up about one liter of water and put the carrots in first. When they start to get softer, add the potatoes.

When the potatoes start to soften as well, add the meatballs into the soup. Boil until the rice in the meatballs has cooked. Turn stove off at that point.

Squeeze the lemon juice into a bowl and add the egg into it. Whisk them well and add one ladle of the soup into the mix. Mix this a bit and pour it into the soup. Let this boil for a minute.

Tips:

*As potatoes love salt you should check toward the end to see if the level of saltiness is ok for you.

*If the rice looks too chunky to you in the meatballs, you can crush them slightly or use bulgur. Just keep in mind that the cooking time might change accordingly.